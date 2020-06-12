Lauderdale County schools seek input on reopening in the fall

The Lauderdale County School District is looking for input on how schools should reopen for the 2020-2021 school year. 

Schools were closed in mid-March due the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The district is asking parents, faculty, and staff to complete two online surveys. Information from the surveys will be used to craft a Back-to-School Plan of Action, according to a media release.

The surveys ask about health regulations and other guidelines schools are following to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

More information is available at twitter.com/LauderdaleCSD/status/1271464373475840003 and twitter.com/LauderdaleCSD/status/1271483705287114756

