Lauderdale County schools seek input on reopening in the fall

The Lauderdale County School District is looking for input on how schools should reopen for the 2020-2021 school year.
Schools were closed in mid-March due the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district is asking parents, faculty, and staff to complete two online surveys. Information from the surveys will be used to craft a Back-to-School Plan of Action, according to a media release.
The surveys ask about health regulations and other guidelines schools are following to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
More information is available at twitter.com/LauderdaleCSD/status/1271464373475840003 and twitter.com/LauderdaleCSD/status/1271483705287114756
