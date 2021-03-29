The Lauderdale County School District's class of 2020 saw an increase in its graduation rates across the district and at each high school.
The district's graduation rate for 2020 was 91.4 percent, an 8.6 percent increase from 2019. In 2018, the district had a graduation rate of 84.3 percent.
The state had a graduation rate of 85 percent for 2020, an increase from 84 percent in 2019.
For the 2019-2020 school year, Northeast's graduation rate was 87.8 percent, Southeast's rate was 93.6, Clarkdale's rate was 90.4 percent and West Lauderdale's rate was 94.4 percent.
In 2019, Clarkdale's graduation rate was 89.3 percent, Northeast's rate was 79.4 percent, Southeast's rate was 80 percent, and West Lauderdale's rate was 87.7 percent.
Ken Hardy, director of federal programs and student assessment, said testing waivers and the Grade Results program played a role in the higher graduation numbers.
Grade Results is an online program that helps students who dropped get a diploma. The program is geared for individuals between the ages of 15-21 who dropped out of high school and for students struggling to meet graduation requirements
Readers Poll: High School
What was your favorite subject in high school?
“All of the numbers are up and we are extremely proud of it,” Hardy said. "It is a testament to the hard work our students, teachers, administrators and support staff have done on those campuses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.