The Lauderdale County School District saw an increase in its ACT scores in 2020.
The district had an average composite score of 18.6, which is an increase from 18.3 in 2019. The scores are based on juniors who took the test in spring 2020.
Clarkdale had an average composite score of 21.1, Northeast Lauderdale had a score of 16.9, Southeast Lauderdale had a score of 17.5 and West Lauderdale had a score of 19.8.
In 2019, Clarkdale had a score of 20.6, Northeast had a score of 16.9, Southeast had a score of 17.2 and West Lauderdale had a score of 19.3.
The average composite score for the state in 2020 was 17.7, a decrease from 17.9 in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.