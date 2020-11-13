Lauderdale County schools receive devices from CARES funds

The Lauderdale County School District is seeing some technology improvements thanks to the CARES Act.
On Friday, the district received iPads, Apple pencils, MacBooks, and Chromebooks for teachers and students to use. Students in grades 7-12 will receive iPads and K-6 students will be provided Chromebooks and each teacher will receive a Macbook, iPad, and Apple pencil.
The district is receiving a total of 3,974 devices paid for with $1.7 million under the the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and the Equity in Distance Learning Act.
Trent Airhart, director of technology, said the devices are a final step of the district’s technology upgrades. The last step will be installing mobile hotspots on all school buses during Thanksgiving break, he said.
Devices will be distributed to teachers the week of Nov. 16 and students in grades 7-12 students will receive iPads the week of Nov. 30.
The distribution of Chromebooks and charging carts will take place after Christmas break.
