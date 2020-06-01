The Lauderdale County School District’s summer reading camp is looking a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of face-to-face interaction, the program, which started Monday, is being offered online.
The program, for students in grades 1-3, will last until the end of June. The camp is being held at Northeast and Southeast Elementary schools but students from across the district can participate.
The program aims to fill the gap for students who may have gotten behind on their classwork after schools were closed in March, said Karen Williams, the district’s assistant director of curriculum for grades K-8.
The program is made possible through a Mississippi Department of Education grant.
In total, 170 students are participating: 70 at Northeast, 20 at Clarkdale has, 67 at Southeast and 13 at West Lauderdale.
Students use Chromebooks provided by the district to work at home, Williams said.
Williams said the district determined that Chromebooks were a better option than the paper packets distributed during the school’s distance learning program.
Northeast Elementary Assistant Principal Angie Nelson said teachers use programs such as Lexie, Zoom, and Google Meet to interact with students through the Chromebooks.
The classes feature about 10 students each, she said.
While students are completing their work, teachers can identify any issues and assess ways to correct them, she aid.
“Even though we are not working face- to-face, teachers are still working with students,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.