Lauderdale County students who come from active-duty military families will soon be able to take online courses through a new pilot program.
The program, called the Expanded Eligibility Pilot Program, is a partnership between Naval Air Station-Meridian and The Lauderdale County School District.
The program, part of the Department of Defense Education Activity, allows high school students to take up two courses a year.
The program, which begins this fall, started accepting applications on April 28 and will accept them until spots are filled or when the school year starts. The program is limited to 400 enrollments, split evenly among the four military branches, with priority given to seniors, a media release said. Students registering must obtain the approval of their local school system, the release said.
"This is an exciting opportunity for our military children, and we are proud to partner with Lauderdale County schools," Capt. Timothy B. Moore, NAS-Meridian Commanding Officer said in an email. “This new program will offer military high school children a wide range of classes, including Advanced Placement classes that are not available in their local school curriculum. This pilot program has the potential for great value as these students pursue future educational opportunities."
Currently, there are around 175 military children stationed with their families at NAS Meridian. The students attend public and private schools or are homeschooled.
John-Mark Cain, superintendent of the Lauderdale County School District, said the program has many beneftis.
"We are extremely happy to partner with NAS-Meridian and the DoDEA to provide our military families this type of support," he said. "Any time we can make the transition easier for our military families, we all benefit."
Ken Hardy, the district's director of curriculum, assessment and accountability, said students will have access to a wide variety of courses, including computer programming, as well as advanced placement classes in statistics, psychology, macroeconomics and other areas.
“We thought it would be a good opportunity for those students who qualify to have this program available to them,” Hardy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.