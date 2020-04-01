Lauderdale County schools launch learning program

To make sure students are still learning while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lauderdale County School District launched a program called H.E.R.O.E.S. on Wednesday.
The program, which stands for Helpful Enrichment Response Option Extending School, runs through April 17 and includes enrichment activities and packets of printed material distributed to parents.
If schools are closed longer than April 17, lessons will be created and sent to parents by teachers with administration and counselor support and guidance from the curriculum department.
The added support is for students who need help in a specific area area to fulfill the academic requirements for the course. The district will also look at making summer school available students who need more assistance.
Students taking advanced placement and dual enrollment courses will continue taking online classes through Meridian Community College.
Southeast Elementary School principal Ryan Powell said three weeks of work is sent home to students, with a focus on their individual needs. Each packet has three levels of reading based on a student's Lexia scores, he said.
The packets provide a resource to parents in rural parts of the county with limited internet access, he said. If schools are closed beyond April 17, there are plans to distribute additional materials, he said.
LeCheree Baker, whose children attend Southeast, said the packets are a good way to keep students on track while schools are closed.
"Some parents can't supply their kids right now," she said. "So this is a good way to help them."
Parents needing more information are encouraged to contact their local schools.
