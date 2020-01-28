Educators and recent college graduates looking to get a head start on the next school year can attend a recruitment fair this week.
The Lauderdale County School District will host its second annual Educator Recruitment Fair from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday at the district’s central office at 301 46th Court.
All 12 schools will be recruiting and administrators will be available to answer questions from potential candidates. Candidates should bring several copies of their resumes.
DeShannon Davis, director of federal programs and student data for the district, said the district is looking for special education, math, and science teachers. The school system is seeking highly-qualified teachers who are kind, compassionate and who care about children, she said. Davis said it's best for potential candidates to apply early, because most job contracts are given out in March.
