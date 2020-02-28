Even though no COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi, hospitals and schools in Lauderdale County are keeping a close eye on the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the respiratory virus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and has been detected in 59 locations internationally, including 15 confirmed cases in the United States as of Thursday.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, there are no COVID-19 cases in Mississippi and no one under investigation for potential infection, but the department is “closely monitoring” the outbreak.
“The outbreak is a serious public health threat, but currently the Mississippi public continues to be at low risk for 2019-nCoV infection,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said in a news release.
Sherri Shelby, lead nurse for the Lauderdale County School District, said school officials are monitoring reports from state health officials. With nine nurses throughout the district, nurses on each campus have been given protocols for a possible outbreak, she said.
To prevent the spread of illnesses such as the flu, the district has put several measures in place, including an emphasis on proper hand washing and disinfecting surfaces.
If a child is feeling sick, the child should stay home or be taken to a doctor, she said.
Angela McClinton, the infection control and prevention coordinator at Rush Foundation Hospital, said the hospital has seven isolation rooms and a supply of masks, gloves and gowns on hand.
If a suspected case of the virus is reported, state health officials will let the hospital know and the patient will be placed in a isolation unit, she said.
McClinton said coronavirus symptoms, which include coughing, sneezing, fever and body aches, can mimic the flu.
“That's the scary part, that they are similar,” she said.
Andrea Laird, an infection preventionist practitioner at Anderson Regional Health System, said that because China is the main supplier of gloves, gowns, goggles and masks, hospitals could see a shortage of those medical supplies.
The hospital has increased its orders of those supplies and has an established relationship with a medical vendor and has implemented a campaign called "Save the PPE", which encourages staff to conserve personal protective equipment, she said.
“We are ahead of the game," she said. "But I don’t want to get behind the game, so I already implemented a change in policy."
If a patient with the virus did come to the hospital, that person would be treated in their car, then placed in a negative pressure room, which filters the air out of the room, he said.
Laird said high-risk populations such as children and the elderly should take precautions.
"I don't see this as something we are worried about," Laird said of COVID-19. "We should be concentrated on the flu."
More information
Mississippi State Department of Health said it is working with healthcare providers and will specifically monitor any travelers from China returning to Mississippi. A monitored individual who begins to show symptoms will be evaluated at an appropriate healthcare facility, the agency said.
There is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, but the way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus.
Tips to avoid respiratory virus include:
• Get a flu vaccine every year.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household
cleaning spray or wipe.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.