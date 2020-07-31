The Lauderdale County School District has extended its online registration for the upcoming school year.
Students who haven't registered by Sunday, August 2 can register on Wednesday, August 12.
QUITMAN [ndash] Graveside service for Carlene Johnson McKinnon Ellzey is 2 p.m. Sunday at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Ellzey, 85, of Quitman, passed away Thursday. She was retired as an LPN. Online register is www.stephensfunerals.com.
MERIDIAN [ndash] Graveside Services for Mr. Leslie Simmons are Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pentecostal Cemetery, Russell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home. Visitation: None.
MERIDIAN [ndash] Arrangements were incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Leslie Simmons, Jr., 66, of Meridian, who died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence.
MERIDIAN [ndash] Arrangements were incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Chester Earl Nelson, 61, of Meridian, who died Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Meridian.
