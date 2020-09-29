Lauderdale County School District students will participate in distance learning on Wednesdays for the rest of the semester, school officials announced.
Students returned to the traditional classroom this week, after starting school on a staggered schedule in August.
“Although we know some families are adversely affected by this decision, the LCSD feels it in the best interest of our students and teachers to continue our distance learning Wednesday schedule throughout the first semester,” Superintendent John-Mark Cain said in a statement.
Wednesdays in October, November and December will be distance learning days, and Nov. 18 and Dec. 9 will be hybrid days. The change does not include the week of final exams and holiday breaks.
