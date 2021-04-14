An online tutoring program is now available to all students in the Lauderdale County School district.
The goal of the Tutor Me program, which can be accessed 24/7, is to provide tutoring to students outside of the normal school day.
The program was already available to students in grades 5-12.
“We opted to expand it because we had great success with it in grades 5-12,” said Marie Roberts, the district's instructional technologist. “We want to support and serve K-4 students and their families. “
Students need internet access to use the program. Students in grades 5-12 can access it through Canvas, while K-4 students can use Clevr.
Students can choose from more than 300 subjects and receive help from online tutors. In addition to reading, math and writing support, the program provides high school students with ACT prep, library resources, and career counseling.
