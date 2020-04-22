Lauderdale County schools expand distance learning program with Chromebooks

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.