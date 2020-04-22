Lauderdale County schools expand distance learning program with Chromebooks

The Lauderdale County School district kicked off the second phase of its distance learning program on Wednesday by handing out Chromebooks.
The devices were given to students in grades 5-12 across the district to help them complete their classwork.
School campuses in Mississippi are closed for the rest of the semeter due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Northeast Lauderdale High School assistant principal Emily Lee said students picked up the devices while receiving books, paper packets, and graduation materials. Lee said 40 of the school's 140 Chromebooks were handed out before 1 p.m.
Northeast High English teacher Kelly Davis said the Chromebooks are a good way for students to complete their work.
"I love the idea that we are giving out Chromebooks for kids," she said. "I have internet issues at my house. We got one of the Chromebooks for my junior to use."
Trent Airhart, technology director of the district, said 751 devices were requested, with more than half coming from Northeast middle and high schools.
The Chromebooks were not an additional cost, because the schools already had the devices, he said.
