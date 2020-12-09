Lauderdale County schools distribute iPads, other learning devices

Since the week of Thanksgiving break, the Lauderdale County School District has been delivering new devices such as iPads, Apple pencils, MacBooks, and Chromebooks to teachers and students.
The district received a total of 3,974 devices paid for with $1.7 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and the Equity in Distance Learning Act.
Students in grades 7-12 will receive iPads and K-6 students will be provided Chromebooks. Each teacher will receive a Macbook, iPad, and Apple pencil.Teachers received devices during the week of Nov. 16-20. Additional devices such as Chromebooks will be distributed during Christmas break.
Northeast Lauderdale High Assistant Principal Jacob Drury said Monday that 252 of the school's 600 iPads had been distributed to students.
Drury said before students receive the devices, a form had to be completed by the student and the parent. Teachers and students will use Apple Classroom to complete their online work, he said. Students will return the iPads at the end of the school year, he said.
