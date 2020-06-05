The Lauderdale County School District is disavowing a racist message posted by a West Lauderdale student on the social media platform Tik Tok.
The video was discovered by school administrators Thursday afternoon.
The post sparked outrage online, with commenters demanding change, and a petition to exclude the student from school activities was launched. As of Friday morning,1030 people had signed the petition.
Andrea Williams, communications director for the district, said that once the post was discovered, the parents of the student were contacted. She couldn't comment if the student will face disciplinary action.
Superintendent John Mark-Cain said in a letter that school leadership, district administration and the board of education "strictly disavow" the comments.
"We cannot be silent in the face of racism in our community or beyond," the letter says. "We are compelled to see, to understand, and to interrupt racism in all its forms."
"As educators, we must work with our families to have a positive influence on the community beyond education. Through our collective work, we can create a way forward in dismantling negative influences that affect our communities and nation. We must seek unity and not divisiveness, love, and not hate."
School officials also reminded students to use good judgment when posting online.
"Be sure to take into account the feelings of others and the consequences of your words or actions before you post," officials said in a statement. "Remember you represent your family, your community, and your school at all times.”
Ward Calhoun, the chief deputy Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, said no criminal charges were filed because the content of the post is covered under the First Amendment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.