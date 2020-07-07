The Lauderdale County School District discussed reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year during a special called meeting Tuesday evening.
Schools were closed in March as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
A proposed date for students to return is Aug. 5.
Superintendent John-Mark Cain said the plan is to offer a traditional year with 50 percent of the students attending the first few days of the new year. August 12 and 13 will be full days, with all students returning.
August 8 will be a professional development day for teachers and Aug. 14 will be a virtual day for students.
After Aug. 14, students and staff will follow a traditional schedule, with students attending classes five days a week, Cain said.
Options will be provided for parents who want an alternative format, he said.
Cain said the final reopening plan will be released on Friday, July 10.
