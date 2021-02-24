The Lauderdale County School Board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
Ken Hardy, director of curriculum, assessment and accountability, said a committee of school and district-level administrators came up with six calendar options, which were presented to the Superintendent Teacher Advisory Council. That council narrowed the options to two and each option was voted on by district employees.
Under the approved calendar, the new school year will begin with three professional development days on Aug. 2, 3 and 4. Students will start classes on an AB format; students whose last names starting with A-K will return on Aug. 5, while those with the last names starting with L-Z starting return on Aug. 6.
After winter break, there will be two professional development days on Jan. 4 and 5, 2021 with students returning on an AB format Jan. 6 and 7.
The district will have virtual learning days once a month, except for December and May. The days are Aug. 25, Sep. 29, Oct. 27, Nov. 19, Jan. 26, Feb. 18, March 30, and April 27.
The board also approved changes to the current academic calendar.
Hardy said changes will take place during the fourth nine weeks. The changes include a distance learning on Wednesday after Spring Break. Additional distance learning days will be March 24, April 14, 21 and 28 and May 5, 12, 26 and 27.
Hardy said virtual learning will not take place during four-day weeks. Virtual learning will also not be offered the week of May 16, which is the last full week of classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.