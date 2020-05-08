Lauderdale County schools announce rescheduled graduation dates

The Lauderdale County School District on Friday announced rescheduled graduation dates for its four high schools.
Schools were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many activities were cancelled. Graduation plans, with make-up dates, are as follows:
West Lauderdale: 8 p.m. on June 22 on the football field; make up date is 8 p.m. on July 9.
Northeast: 8 p.m. on June 23 on the football field; make up date is 8 p.m. on July 7
Clarkdale: 8 p.m. on June 25 on the football field; makeup date is 8 p.m. on July 6
Southeast: 8 p.m. on June 26 on the football field; makeup date is 8 p.m. on July 10.
Each school will hold a separate ceremony for students with military obligations. Ceremonies will be held at each school with specific details to be released by each school's administration.
West Lauderdale: 10 a.m. on May 26; Northeast: 10 a.m. on May 27; Clarkdale: 10 a.m. on May 28; Southeast: 10 a.m. on May 29
“We have clearly heard from our 2020 seniors their desires for a traditional graduation ceremony and we want to respect this request,” said Superintendent John-Mark Cain in a news release. “We believe this will provide our graduating students one last opportunity for normalcy in a year filled with disruption and trepidation.”
Each school will provide specific graduation details closer to the actual event to reflect recommended social distancing guidelines provided by Gov. Reeves' office, CDC, and the state health department, the release said.
