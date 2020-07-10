After schools were closed in March due to COVID- 19, The Lauderdale County School District is planning a traditional schedule for the 2020-2021 school year.
The plan includes a soft launch, which involves 50 percent of students attending the first few days of the new year.
Aug. 5 will be the first day for students with last names beginning with A-K and Aug. 6 will be the first day for students with last names beginning with L-Z. Aug. 7 is a professional development day for teachers and students will not attend a school that day.
Students with last names beginning with A-K will attend on Aug. 10 while students with last names beginning with L-Z will attend on Aug. 11.
All students return on Aug. 12 and 13. Aug. 14 will be a virtual learning day.
Aug. 17 will be the first day for all students and staff will follow a traditional schedule.
Under the reopening plan, the district will focus on technology, health and safety, and instruction.
The district plans to hire an educational Instructional Technologist, to offer the learning management system CANVAS and to provide Chromebooks for students in grades K-8 and iPads for students in grades 9-12.
To meet the health needs of students, the district plans to hire three additional nurses and two behavioral therapists.
The district will also encourage parents to take their child’s temperature daily before sending them to school.
Meals will being delivered to the classrooms, lockers will not be used and uniforms will be required.
Students will be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks at school. The district will provide two face masks for students and staff.
Plans and schedules for each school campus may vary, according to Superintendent John-Mark Cain.
"Our goal during the next few weeks is to put together detailed schedules, plans, and procedures to make each school as safe as possible," Cain said in a media release.
Blended option
For students with health needs, the district plans to offer a blended option. Classes will be offered via web-conferencing with school staff and a digital platform to receive and submit assignments. Students will be required to periodically report to campus for scheduled assessments.
That option requires a formal recommendation from the students' doctor.
The option may be extended to students who live in the same home as a student who meets the medical requirement.
Students who chose the blended option will not be able to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports, band or choir.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.