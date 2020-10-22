Lauderdale County school leaders tour Clarkdale campus

Members of the Lauderdale County Board of Education learned about school and facility-wide upgrades during a tour of the Clarkdale campus on Thursday.
The visit was part of the district’s annual tour of school campuses.
Superintendent John-Mark said the upgrades are part of an energy efficiency program which has been taking place over the last year. Other improvements include new paint, updated security features and better lighting.
“We are just so proud of the progress we've made on our facilities at Clarkdale,” Cain said.
During the walk-through, Kevin Cheatham, director of operations for the district, described a plan to convert a classroom into a new school entrance and more space for administrators. Work on the project should begin in a few weeks, he said.
Board member Dusty Culpepper noted that more work is needed on some of the campus's older buildings, but the latest improvements were much-needed.
“I think it was money well spent to put on a really good coat of paint,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.