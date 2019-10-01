Lauderdale County School District moves forward on energy plan

Bianca Moorman/The Meridian Star

Members of the Lauderdale County School District participate in a groundbreaking ceremony with Entegrity at Northeast Middle School to start an energy efficiency plan for the district. The plan, which will include the use of solar energy and security upgrades, is projected to save the district $571,080 annual in energy costs, according to the district. The project should take about 8 to 10 months to complete. Front row: Kevin Cheatham, director of Career and Technical Education; Kay Burrage, retired teacher at the Lauderdale County School District; Deborah Porter, principal at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary; Ryan Burrage with Entegrity; Superintendent John-Mark Cain; Assistant Superintendent Ed Mosley; School Board President Kelvin Jackson; and DeShannon Davis, director of Federal Programs and MSIS for the district. Back row: Josh Thompson, school board member; and Dianne Freeman, director of special services.