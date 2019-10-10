The Lauderdale County School District is looking to an outside resource to improve its graduation rate.
The board of education on Thursday discussed adopting an online resource called Grade Results to help students who dropped get a high school diploma. The program is geared for individuals between the ages of 15-21 who dropped out of high school and for students struggling to meet graduation requirements.
The district's graduation rate for school year 2018-19 was 84 percent, according to The Mississippi Department of Education.
Chris Lee, a representative from GradeResults, said the purpose of the program is to increase the graduation rate, increase student enrollment and help the district improve under the state’s accountability model. Students are required to meet state testing standards before getting a diploma.
Lee said Vicksburg is the only district in Mississippi using the program, and that school system has seen the success of educating students in a non-traditional way.
“It gives them some hope," Lee said.
The goal is for students are to have a high school diploma with Lauderdale County School District on it, Lee said.
He said 80 percent of the classes will be online and students will be provided a laptop with internet access. The program will also provide one-on-one instruction and will offer an on-site project manager to meet with students to discuss test results.
Board members raised concerns about how a student from another district or state would use the program in the district and if the program meets state graduation requirements.
Superintendent John-Mark Cain, who proposed the program, said the board will need time to look over the proposal and do more research before making a decision. The board plans to discuss the proposal during its regularly scheduled board meeting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.
