The Lauderdale County School District decided to table an amended version of the Return to Learn Plan for the 2020-2021 school year because of concerned parents.
The board decided to provide a time for parents to express their concerns about reopening plans during a special called board meeting next week.
Parents have to fill out a form by 4:30 p.m. Friday if they plan to speak at the meeting.
Superintendent John-Mark Cain spoke about providing blended options for students who have a family member who has a compromised immune system. It must include a physician statement.
The addition to the plan was tabled after the board had disagreements on letting a parent express her concerns on the district’s reopening plans. Based on board policy, a parent has to complete a form if they would like to speak.
The district is planning to have a traditional schedule for the school year by having a soft opening, which means 50 percent of students will be brought in on several days before all students will be admitted at once.
Aug. 5 will be the first day for students with last names beginning with A-K and Aug. 6 will be the first day for students with last names beginning with L-Z.
Aug. 7 is a professional development day for teachers. Students will not attend school that day.
Students with last names beginning with A-K will attend on Aug. 10 and students with last names beginning with L-Z will attend on Aug. 11.
All students return on Aug. 12 and 13. Aug. 14 will be a virtual learning day.
After Aug. 14, students and staff will follow a traditional schedule, with students attending classes five days a week.
According to the plan, students wanting to take courses online must provide medical documentation for not being able to attend in person.
The board also approved an updated 2020-2021 academic calendar.
Ken Hardy, director of curriculum, assessment and accountability, said the new calender includes hybird and additional distance learning days. The calander also includes additional professional development days for teachers.
The schedule will have a total of 10 hybird days and 10 distance learning days. The students will be released at 1 p.m. on hybrid days.
Aug. 5, 6, 10 and 11 will be AB days.
Aug. 19 and 26, Oct. 14 through 16, Nov. 4,19, 20 and March 11 and 12 will be additional distance learning days.
Sept. 2, and 23, Nov. 18, Dec. 9, Jan. 13, and 27, Feb. 24, March 10, April 14 and 28 and May 12 will be hybrid days.
Graduations are scheduled to be held May 17 through 21.
In other business:
Marie Roberts was announced as the new instructional technologist for the district. Roberts previously worked eight years at Meridian Community College. Her first day on the job will be Aug. 3.
Roberts' position will be funded with money the district received in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
