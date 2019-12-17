Lauderdale County school bands host holiday concert

Take a journey through a variety of Christmas music at the MSU Riley Center Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m., for the second annual holiday concert featuring the Lauderdale County High School Bands.
The Clarkdale, Northeast, Southeast, and West Lauderdale bands will be performing seasonal music along with special guests – the Meridian Community College Guitar Ensemble and East Mississippi Community College Jazz Ensemble. The concert is free to the public and almost two dozen shipmates from NAS Meridian have volunteered to serve as ushers and stage guides.
The MSU Riley Center will also be giving away a pair of free tickets to an upcoming spring show.
Northeast Lauderdale High School Band Director Wesley Lollis said it is an honor for him and his band to play at MSU Riley Center.
“It is beautiful world-class facility, and I am honored to say I have an ensemble that got to play in the Riley Center,” Lollis said. “It’s good exposure, and any kind of good positive exposure is everything we need.”
Among some of the songs played by the Northeast band will be an arrangement of "Angels We Have Heard On High," "Go Tell It On the Mountain", and a jazz tune called "The Best Christmas Ever."
“This musical extravaganza is our gift to the community,” said Andrea Williams, the district’s communications director. “It’s a way to say thank you for all that the community does for our students and our schools throughout the year.
“Also, one goal for the Lauderdale County School District is to provide opportunities for our students in each and every area, and this is one way we are trying to do this.”
