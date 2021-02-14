Lauderdale County residents urged to stay safe during winter storm

Lauderdale County residents are being urged to stay safe as cold weather conditions are expected through the week.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Lauderdale County from noon on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
The NWS said significant ice and sleet accumulations could result in dangerous travel conditions as well as downed trees and power lines, especially where precipitation is predominately freezing rain. A surge of dangerously cold arctic air was also expected.
Drivers are urged to avoid traveling because of slippery road conditions.
The latest road conditions are available at mdottraffic.com.
Closures
Classes at Meridian Community College will be taught online Monday and Tuesday. Students should monitor Canvas accounts for more information. The MCC campus will be closed and employees should work from home if possible. The campus will reopen and classes will resume on Wednesday.
The East Central Community College campus will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Classes will be held virtually both days and employees should work from home when possible. The campus will reopen and classes will resume on Wednesday.
All campuses of East Mississippi Community College will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Classes will be conducted virtually those two days.
