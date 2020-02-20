About 250 people filed through the boardroom at the Lauderdale County annex Thursday hoping to reclaim some lost money.
State Treasurer David McRae’s office partnered with the county for the event, which gave people the opportunity to reclaim money turned over to the state.
The Lauderdale County list totals up to more than $5 million, according to McRae's office.
Larry Miska came by hoping to claim about $200.
"My wife told me about it," Miska said. "She said there were 300 pages on the web. It didn't take long, I'd imagine they've been pretty busy all day."
"I probably overpaid something somewhere, taxes or property taxes, we'll see."
Cheryl Shannon, who stopped by with her granddaughter, said she knew there was some money waiting for her to claim.
"I know that I do have some, I read it in the paper, The Meridian Star. I think it's probably going to be under $100, probably how it's going to be for all of us," said Shannon.
The stop in Lauderdale County was the first on a statewide tour, McRae said.
The full Lauderdale County list is available at www.lauderdalecounty.org/unclaimed-property.
