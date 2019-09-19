The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents to sign up to receive weather, traffic and public safety alerts on their cell phones or computers.
Residents will begin receiving the alerts on Oct. 1, according to a news release.
The Board of Supervisors approved a $7,000 quote last month for an Everbridge Nixle Engage emergency mass notification system.
Odie Barrett, interim director for the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency, said in August that the previous system did not meet the needs of the county, which has not had a mass notification system for the past year.
School administrators and the sheriff’s department could also send out alerts with important information, Barrett said.
To register, text your zip code to 888-777 from your mobile phone or go to www.lauderdalecounty.org, click on 'Departments,' 'LEMA,' and 'sign up for Nixle.'
Once registered, users will receive a confirmation text message.
The alerts are geographically targeted and can be sent via text, email, web, and social media, the news release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.