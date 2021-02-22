Lauderdale County officials have rescheduled a public hearing on a proposed waste transfer station and other matters for 9:15 a.m. on Monday, March 15.
The hearing was originally scheduled for Feb. 16, but the board of supervisors were unable to meet because of inclement winter weather.
At the hearing, the board will learn about a proposed amendment to the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan that would allow a waste transfer station and recycling center to be built at the G.V. Sonny Montgomery Industrial Park.
District 5 supervisor Kyle Rutledge said in mid-February that the proposed site would act as a transfer location for both recyclable material and garbage. JWC Environmental, LLC would operate the new station.
NAS Meridian officials are concerned that the station could attract vultures into the flight paths of naval jets. Marion Mayor Elvis Hudson is concerned about the transfer station’s proximity to his town's water treatment plant.
The board will also learn about two other proposed amendments to the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan at the hearing. According to Rutledge, one amendment would allow Waste Pro to expand its Pine Ridge Landfill. Another amendment would allow JWC Environmental to expand its landfill on Willow Lake Road.
On Feb. 17, the board passed an amended resolution that set the public hearing for the three amendments for Monday, March 15. The hearing will take place in the board room in the Raymond P. Davis County Annex Building.
After the hearing ends, members of the public will have until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26, to submit comments on the proposed amendments.
Readers Poll: Board meetings
Have you ever attended a local board meeting, such as the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors, Meridian City Council, or area school boards?
The board will meet on April 5, which could be an opportunity for it to vote on the amendments. However, the board is not required to take action on the amendments until 90 days after the public hearing.
If the board approves any of the amendments, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality would also have to approve the measures for them to take effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.