Lauderdale County plans cleanup of illegal dumpsites

Lauderdale County will use state grant money to clean up several illegal dumpsites around the county.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality awarded the county a $75,000 grant to clean up the sites and another grant of $29,213 for a solid waste enforcement officer.
Lauderdale County Road Manager Rush Mayatt said there are about 10 illegal dump sites of varying sizes around the county, with the largest on Fish Lodge Road and Knox Road.
Cleanup of those sites will be contracted out, with work expected to start in about three months, he said. County crews are already working to clean up some of the smaller sites, he said.
The solid waste enforcement officer position was established last summer. The officer is responsible for patrolling the county’s designated sites, investigating illegal dumping, conducting surveillance and writing tickets.
“We’re trying to grow that position,” Mayatt said. “To assist with illegal dump sites as well as some proactive measures.”
