After handing out 15,000 community masks in two hours Saturday, Lauderdale County officials have ordered 20,000 more masks for the public.
Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett said he had initially planned to give out 10 masks per household, but reduced the number to four per car to reach more families when he saw how many people showed up Saturday.
Community members picked up masks at Meridian Little Theatre, the LEMA office and the Tommy E. Dulaney Center at Meridian Community College.
A date and location has not been scheduled yet for the next mask distribution.
Barrett said officials have already started putting together a new plan to better handle the traffic volume and make the process smoother.
The county is also working on planning a possible COVID-19 testing site, he said.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Monday, for a total of 589.
Records show 46 people from the county have died since the outbreak began, including 28 who lived in long-term care facilities.
As of Monday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 29 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital’s website.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Statewide, the health department reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths. Two of the deaths were identified from May 5 death certificate reports, according to the health department.
Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 is 11,432, with 528 deaths.
There are 389 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, the lowest number this month, according to the health department.
Ten of the new cases reported Monday were among residents in long-term care facilities.
There are 98 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. Only one case is needed at a facility to be considered an outbreak.
State health records show that as of Sunday, 115,767 COVID-19 tests had been conducted statewide.
Of those who tested positive, 7,681 are presumed to have recovered as of Sunday, according to MSDH.
