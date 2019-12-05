Two scams are circulating around Lauderdale County, taking advantage of citizens who are unaware.
The Social Security and jury duty scams prey on an individual's fear.
The Social Security scam occurs when a con artist calls a person and threatens them with the removal of social security benefits unless a particular fee is paid or certain information is given to the caller.
“The federal government and social security administration does not do business by phone,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department. “They will not call and say benefits are going to get cut off.”
The jury duty scam works in a similar fashion where the person is called and threatened with fines or jail time for missing jury duty.
Calhoun says that although there are different tactics involved, the pattern stays the same – eliciting fear from the subject, then offering a “solution” to the perceived problem.
But in reality, no federal agency does business in that manner, says Calhoun.
“All these federal agencies do business by mail,” said Calhoun. “They’re not gonna call a citizen to tell them something like that.”
Another threat is the ability for these con artists to adapt and change their tactics, as an increased amount of free information has led to some con artists using the names of actual officials to add credibility to their false claims.
“As soon as we hear of one way, they will do it someway different,” said Calhoun. “They use names of people at the sheriff's department because we have a website. Citizens have to protect themselves. Don’t talk with anybody making some type of threat over the phone.”
“It’s all about creating some sort of fear,” he added.
“These same scams just keep on coming,” said Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson. “These poor victims usually call after the fact and after it soaks in, and we all know that most do not get reported from embarrassment from being scammed.”
“Whatever the scam is, we ask the victim to always contact law enforcement locally (sheriff and city police) as well as the (attorney general's) office,” said Johnson. “These cons are getting better and better at what they do.”
“These types of scams are continually going on in our world. Let your friends and family know these things are going on,” said Calhoun.
