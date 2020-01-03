Lauderdale County Courthouse

The Lauderdale County Courthouse

Newly elected and incumbent Lauderdale County officials will take part in a swearing in ceremony Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. 

Chancellor Larry Primeaux will conduct the ceremony at 2:30 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom on the second floor.

A reception will follow in the Raymond P. Davis Annex Building. 

The following officials will be included in the ceremony:

• District Attorney Kassie Coleman

• Chancery Clerk Carolyn Mooney

• Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson

• Coroner Clayton Cobler

• County Attorney Tommy Horne

• Sheriff Billy Sollie

• Tax Assessor James Rainey

• Tax Collector Doris Spidle

• District 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells

• District 2 Supervisor Wayman Newell

• District 3 Supervisor Josh Todd

• District 4 Supervisor Joe Norwood

• District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge 

• District 5 Election Commissioner Cory James Reece

• District 1 Justice Court Judge Ricky Roberts 

• District 2 Justice Court Judge Ondray Harris Sr. 

• District 3 Justice Court Judge Paul Earley II 

• District 4 Justice Court Judge Buck Roberts 

• District 1 Constable Tommie Coker

• District 2 Constable Ondray Harris Jr. 

• District 3 Constable Mike Myers 

• District 4 Constable Chuck Roberts 

