Newly elected and incumbent Lauderdale County officials will take part in a swearing in ceremony Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
Chancellor Larry Primeaux will conduct the ceremony at 2:30 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom on the second floor.
A reception will follow in the Raymond P. Davis Annex Building.
The following officials will be included in the ceremony:
• District Attorney Kassie Coleman
• Chancery Clerk Carolyn Mooney
• Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson
• Coroner Clayton Cobler
• County Attorney Tommy Horne
• Sheriff Billy Sollie
• Tax Assessor James Rainey
• Tax Collector Doris Spidle
• District 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells
• District 2 Supervisor Wayman Newell
• District 3 Supervisor Josh Todd
• District 4 Supervisor Joe Norwood
• District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge
• District 5 Election Commissioner Cory James Reece
• District 1 Justice Court Judge Ricky Roberts
• District 2 Justice Court Judge Ondray Harris Sr.
• District 3 Justice Court Judge Paul Earley II
• District 4 Justice Court Judge Buck Roberts
• District 1 Constable Tommie Coker
• District 2 Constable Ondray Harris Jr.
• District 3 Constable Mike Myers
• District 4 Constable Chuck Roberts
