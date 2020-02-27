Lauderdale County officials prep for 2020 census

A representative from the U.S. Census Bureau met with the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors Thursday to ask for help with the upcoming 2020 census.
Jolanda Jones, a partnership specialist with the Atlanta Regional Census Center, asked the board to form a “complete count committee” – a group of volunteers including businesses, government agencies, churches and community organizations.
The committee will be trained by the agency to help raise awareness and educate the public about the census.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, census data provides the basis for distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually, is used to redraw congressional and state legislative district boundaries and helps determine the number of seats per state in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Mississippi lost a congressional seat following the 2000 Census.
“Emergency services need the money. The schools need the money. A lot of programs depend on a complete and accurate count. Businesses use data from the census all the time to decide where they’re going to locate,” Jones said.
From 2000 to 2010, the census participation rate in Lauderdale County decreased from 73 percent to 70 percent, the agency's figures show.
“In Lauderdale County, we know the majority of the problem with the low response rate is inside (Meridian)...so we’ve focused on things inside the city,” Jones told the board.
The state average was 70 percent in 2000 and 69 percent in 2010, records show.
In Neshoba County, the census participation rate increased from 66 percent to 69 percent from 2000 to 2010.
During the same time period in Kemper County, the rate dropped from 62 percent to 53 percent, while participation in Newton County remained at 69 percent, according to records.
Members of the public will begin receiving invitations to respond to the census online on March 12 and the website will open March 23, Jones said. It will remain open until the end of July.
The survey can be completed online, by mail or by phone.
Census takers will go door-to-door in May, June and July to follow up with those who have not yet responded, Jones said.
She stressed that responses are completely confidential.
“The Census Bureau does not share information with any other organization, not law enforcement, not (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement), not (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development), not anybody. We want people to be very honest about every single person who is living in their household or on their property.”
The board plans to issue a proclamation at its meeting Monday stating its intent to form a committee to help with the census, according to District 5 Supervisor Kyle Rutledge.
More information can be found at 2020census.gov/
