The Lauderdale County Fire Service will host Level 1 Certified Volunteer FireFighter class starting the week of Jan. 6, 2020. Orientation for the class is at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at the LEMA building at 2525 14th Street in Meridian.
There is no cost for the class or gear.
Every volunteer fire department in Lauderdale County is under staffed. Homeowner insurance rates are based on the ratings of the departments.
Not every member of the department has to fight fires; there are plenty of needs in every department. For more information call 601-482-9852.
