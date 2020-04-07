When Mattie Gordon laid her mother, Mildred to rest in September 2019, she never dreamed that six months later, her 31-year-old son, Charles, would be taken from her.
In this time of COVID-19, Charles’ passing on March 27, 2020, was even sadder for the Gordons as they were not able to mourn his loss with a traditional service complete with friends and family. Gordon used social media to connect those people who could not attend Charles’ graveside service on April 4.
“My son was so sweet, so he deserved a celebration fit for a king,” Gordon said.
While Charles did not die as a result of the coronavirus, his passing was, nevertheless, impacted. Broadcasting via Facebook Live, Gordon acknowledged she could not be satisfied with excluding the people who loved her son.
“I decided to go live for his service,” Gordon said.
Gordon’s daughter Ashley added that Berry and Gardner Funeral Home arranged Charles' funeral, and they were helpful in assisting them during this sad time. She maintains,
“I was in total disbelief that my baby brother was gone, but I know he is at peace, and that brings me comfort," Ashley Gordon said. "We all knew that the coronavirus was keeping away the people who loved Charles most, but we had to think about everyone’s safety, too.”
Bill Barham, with Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, said the funeral home is seeing more and more families who want to honor the loss of their loved one, but they are unable to have the memorial they want to have.
“We must respect the guidelines set by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control),” Barham said.
The funeral home is working with families to accommodate small visitations and graveside services.
“We want to be sensitive to each family’s need for closure," Barham said. "We can space friends and family at graveside services and visitations by allowing only 10 people in at a time with the proper distance in between.”
Families are choosing to postpone a larger, more traditional memorial service to a later date, he said.
“We are happy to work with them on this service at no additional charge,” Barham said.
Billy Hawn, with Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, agreed.
“We want to create a closure, but we understand the concerns in this time of COVID-19,” Hawn said. “Both James F. Webb and Stephens Funeral Homes are providing options for smaller visitations inside. We can offer graveside services with more people and still adhere to social distancing rules.
"Most arrangements can be completed by phone or by computer these days. Families can coordinate remotely using video conferences.”
Mattie Gordon said that COVID-19 may try to steal family members and our ways of honoring their loss.
“I am sure if I didn’t know God for myself, all of this would have made me have a nervous breakdown," Gordon said. "I just know that God is my strength.”
