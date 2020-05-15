Local schools are planning events to honor the class of 2020 next week.
Northeast Lauderdale High School will host a parade at 7:30 p.m. on May 18.
The event will allow seniors to ride around the school and for teachers and others in the community to say goodbye.
Clarkdale High School's parade is at 7 p.m. on May 19. Members of the community are asked to park on the safe side of Highway 45 between the school and Jones Chapel to watch the parade.
West Lauderdale High School has set a tentative time of 7 p.m. on May 26 for its parade, which will start at West Lauderdale Elementary before ending at the high school. More details about the event will be released at a later date.
Southeast Lauderdale High School is planning its parade for May 28, with more details to be released at a later date.
Meridian High School will host its senior send-off parade at 6 p.m. on May 19.
Seniors are encouraged to join the parade procession, decorate cars, and wear their cap and gowns. Seniors should line up on 32nd Street between Poplar Springs Drive and at the MHS cafeteria entrance. Once the parade starts, the gate will be opened and seniors will drive through campus from the cafeteria entrance to Ross Collins.
Seniors will be celebrated with banners, signs and each senior will receive a Goodie-bag as a farewell gift from MHS Principal Victor Hubbard and the faculty and staff at the school.
Anyone with any questions is asked to contact vhubbard@mpsdconnect.org or vreed@mpsdconnect.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.