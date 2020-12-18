Two Lauderdale County men have been sentenced to prison in separate child exploitation cases, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday.
Robert Michael Lundstrom, II, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced by Circuit Judge Bo Bailey to eight years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Lundstrom was ordered to pay $3,000 in fees, including $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund and $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, as well as all court costs.
Jacob Brent Fitzgerald, 26, entered an open plea to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced by Circuit Judge Charles Wright to serve 10 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Fitzgerald was also ordered to pay $10,000 in fines.
In a separate case in Hinds County, William Wood, 22, entered an open plea to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced by Circuit Judge Faye Peterson to 10 years, suspended, with three years supervised probation.
In a Bolivar County case, Kendrick Quintarius Gates, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of child exploitation, enticement to meet for sexual purposes and enticement of a child to produce a visual depiction of sexual conduct. Gates was also charged with one count of sexual battery.
Gates was sentenced to 25 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Gates will be subject to five years post-release supervision and was ordered to pay $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund, and all court costs.
In a Jackson County case, Kevin Andrew Martin, 26, pled guilty to one count of child exploitation and was sentenced to five years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Martin will be subject to five years post-release supervision and was ordered to pay $1,000 to Jackson County, $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, and $500 to the Mississippi Crime Victim’s Fund.
In Harrison County, Zachary Taylor Compton, 24, who was registered as a sex offender, entered an open plea to two counts of child exploitation and was sentenced to 26 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He will be subject to five years of post-release supervision and five years of non-reporting probation.
All six men will be required to register as sex offenders and will serve their sentences day-for-day without the possibility for parole.
