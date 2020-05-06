Lauderdale County Memorial Day ceremony canceled

Among the casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic is the annual Lauderdale County Memorial Day Ceremony.
The ceremony scheduled this year for May 25 at the Lauderdale County Courthouse was canceled over concern for the health and safety of community residents, the Memorial Day Planning Committee announced Tuesday night in a news release.
The committee took into consideration that many people will continue to avoid public gatherings to protect their safety and the typical Memorial Day audience consists of many senior adults.
“We do not want to encourage this group to compromise their health in such a setting,” the committee stated in its news release.
The committee asks that area residents “take a moment on Memorial Day to remember the men and women who gave their lives on the battlefields and others who died while in service to our country. At sometime over the holiday weekend, you might even want to stop by the courthouse and pay your respect to the names of the Lauderdale Countians listed from World War I to present day.
“We are indeed a grateful, free nation thanks to the names engraved on the granite markers who were brave when it counted the most,” the committee stated.
