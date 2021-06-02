Lauderdale County man sentenced to 100 years for child exploitation

A man charged in a 2018 child exploitation case in Lauderdale County was sentenced to 100 years in prison on Wednesday.
Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced by Judge Charles W. Wright in Lauderdale County Circuit Court. The sentencing comes after Powe pleaded guilty to 31 counts of child exploitation on April 19.
Authorities charged Powe in September 2018 after the victim, a minor, reported that he had taken nude photographs of her.
That information led investigators to obtain a search warrant for Powe’s home, cell phone, and computer, according to court officials.
Investigators later identified a second victim, also a minor, who had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by Powe over an extended period of time. Powe videotaped and photographed the abuse, officials said.
Wright imposed the following sentences:
In Cause No. 064-20, Powe was sentenced in six counts to serve a total of 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, ordered to pay the statutorily required $6,000 assessment to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund; and to pay court costs.
In Cause No. 066-20, Powe was sentenced in 24 counts to serve a total of 40 years in the custody of MDOC, ordered to pay the statutorily required $24,000 assessment to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund; to pay a $50,000 fine; and to pay court costs.
In Cause No. 065-20, Powe was sentenced in one count to serve 20 years in prison, Corrections, ordered to pay the statutorily required $1,000 assessment to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund; to pay a $50,000 fine; and to pay court costs.
Each of these sentences were ordered to be served consecutively, meaning that Powe was ordered to serve a total of one hundred years in prison.
Because he committed a sex crime, Powe will not be eligible for parole or early release, according to court officials. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
“I am thankful Judge Wright recognized the danger this defendant poses to the children in our community and imposed a sentence that ensures Powe will never harm another child," said District Attorney Kassie Coleman in a news release. "The victims in this case demonstrated enormous courage by disclosing Powe’s actions. Both victims provided victim impact statements to the court. The strength and bravery of these victims allowed us to hold this defendant accountable for his actions against them and protect other children.”
The case was investigated by Dylan Anderson with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Kassie Coleman and Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Martin.
