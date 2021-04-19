A Lauderdale County man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first degree murder, District Attorney Kassie Coleman announced on Monday.
Gregory Freeman, 39, was indicted for murder in August 2020 for the shooting death of Gracie Moss LeBron in 2019. He pled guilty on Friday.
LeBron was shot on April 20, 2019, in the 4200 block of Old Homestead Road in Lauderdale County and was taken to a local hospital, where she died. Freeman was arrested later that day in Lee County.
Judge Bo Bailey sentenced Freeman on Monday.
Assistant District Attorney Marvell Gordon prosecuted the case, and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.