Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a pond Sunday night in Lauderdale County.
Around 11:26 p.m. deputies and first responders arrived in the 7000 block of Pine Springs and found a man dead in a pond, Lauderdale County Sheriff Department Sheriff Billy Sollie said.
Edwin Kellum Edmonds, 44 of Lauderdale County, was identified as the man. Sollie said Edmonds's body was taken to the Lauderdale County Coroner’s office for an autopsy to determine a cause of death. Sollie said authorities are interviewing individuals who were in contact with Edmonds before his death.
Anyone with any information in the case can call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-TIPS-8477.
