Lauderdale County man faces multiple drug charges

A Lauderdale County man was arrested and charged in connection with multiple felonies on Thursday.
John Bentley Poisso Jr., 62, of Meridian was taken into custody following an ongoing investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department and the East Mississippi Drug Task Force, LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said authorities executed a search warrant on the 2000 block of Old Wire Road and found a pound of methamphetamine.
Poisso was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin with intent, trafficking and two counts of sale of methamphetamine.
Poisso, who was also charged with a probation violation, is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $190,000.
