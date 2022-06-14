A head on collision along Hwy 145 Monday left one Lauderdale County man dead.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore said 76-year-old Joel Mooney was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Evangel Temple Church.
One vehicle was traveling north and another vehicle was traveling south when the two cars collided, Moore said.
Moore said no other injuries were reported.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
