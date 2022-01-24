A Lauderdale County man is dead after a fatal wreck on I-20 Saturday.

Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the wreck happened near the 157 mile marker about 2:30 a.m. when a Buick crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler.

“Our accident reconstruction team determined that a Buick was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear of an 18-wheeler causing the Buick to flip at least five times,” she said.

The driver, identified as Donovan Maurice Stephens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

