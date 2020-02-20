A man is dead following a domestic disturbance Wednesday night in Toomsuba.
Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said around 8 p.m., authorities responded to a call on the 6200 block of Carl Price Road, after deputies received a call about a car being driven into a trailer home.
The argument was between the owner of the trailer and a woman, Calhoun said.
While deputies were trying to get the homeowner to come out of the trailer, he set the home's curtains on fire. The fire spread through the home and the man refused to leave.
Deputies found the man's body in a bedroom, where he had barricaded himself, Calhoun said.
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said the man, who's identity hasn't been released, died of smoke inhalation. His body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
Calhoun said the woman involved in the incident left the scene and went to a neighbor's home.
Deputies were assisted by EMS personnel and volunteer fire departments, Calhoun said.
Check back for updates.
