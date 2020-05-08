Lauderdale County man charged with sexual battery

A Lauderdale County man is accused of sexual battery.
Joseph Edward Spinks, 45, was arrested in connection following an investigation of an assault that was reported May 5, Lauderdale Cheif Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Spinks was arrested on the sexual battery charge on May 7, Calhoun said. The victim and Spinks knew each other, Calhoun said.
Spinks is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond. His case will be heard by a grand jury.
