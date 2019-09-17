Lauderdale County man charged with 3 felonies in kidnapping case

Lauderdale County deputies have arrested a man on felony charges and accused him of rape and kidnapping.
Teddy Andrew Townsend, 30, of Meridian was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. on Monday after warrants for his arrest were issued, said Ward Calhoun, chief deputy of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Townsend was charged with rape/assault with intent to ravish, aggravated assault and kidnapping and is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on bonds totalling $60,000.
Calhoun said Townsend drove to Clarke County and kidnapped a woman from her home, then brought her to a house in Lauderdale County. The woman and Townsend knew each other, Calhoun said.
The victim was held captive for two days before neighbors called authorities and said they heard a woman was in distress, Calhoun said.
Once deputies arrived at the home, they found a woman who had been beaten and sexually assaulted, Calhoun said. She was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, he said.
Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White said once Townsend is processed in Lauderdale County, he will be brought to Clarke County to face additional charges.
