Lauderdale County man charged with child abuse

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department arrested a man who is accused of child abuse.
Justin Scott Walden, 37, turned himself in on Monday and was charged with child abuse in connection to an incident on April 14, Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Pamela Stewart, 32, was taken into custody last week for her connection to the case and has been released, Calhoun said. An investigation showed the victim was physically abused, Calhoun said.
The case is being investigated jointly by the sheriff's department with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.
Walden had a $35,000 bond and has been released, Calhoun said.
Walden's and Stewart's cases will be presented to a grand jury.
