A Lauderdale County man is in custody after an attempted armed robbery over the weekend.
Antonio Darrell Cook, 21 was taken into custody Saturday around 3:15 p.m. at a convenience store on the corner of Poplar Springs and Hwy. 39 North, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Calhoun said when Cook entered the convenience store, he attempted to rob the store clerk, but the clerk refused. Cook left the store and ran to a nearby home before being taken into custody, he said.
Cook is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.
