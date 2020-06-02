Lauderdale County man arrested for lustful touching of a child

A Lauderdale County man was arrested and charged with lustful touching of a child.
Shelby James Peevyhouse, 29, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. on Monday in Lauderdale County and was charged with two counts of lustful touching of a child, Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
About two weeks ago, investigators got a complaint from an individual who said Peevyhouse was inappropriately touching a child, Calhoun said. The sheriff's department investigated the complaint and made the arrest, Calhoun said.
Peeveyhouse is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond. Calhoun said the case will be heard by a grand jury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.